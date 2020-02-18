BIG RAPIDS -- Erma J. Bechaz, 91, of Big Rapids, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

She was born April 4, 1928, in Big Rapids, the daughter of Perry and Elizabeth (Parker) Fredricks.

Erma graduated from Big Rapids High School and took a job with the North Star Bus Lines, where she met a young George Bechaz, when he bought her a candy bar. She married him on April 16, 1949, at the Third Avenue United Methodist Churc,h in Big Rapids.

Erma and George made their home west of Rogers Heights, on the Bechaz Centennial Farm, where they raised their seven children. Erma was a busy wife and mother, yet made time to work at Brower's Restaurant in Big Rapids, and later at Ferris State University.

Erma was a longtime member of the Northland United Methodist Church, where she helped with Vacation Bible School and celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary.

Erma is survived by her beloved family, including six children, Nancy (Tom) Sage, of Big Rapids, Joyce Walsh, of Big Rapids, Jan (Russ) Eckert, of Morley, Donna (Steve) Westberg, of North Carolina, Bill (Mary Jernstadt) Bechaz, of Big Rapids and Beth (Steve) Dillsworth, of Haslett; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Erma was preceded in death by her husband, George Bechaz; a son, Tim Bechaz; a granddaughter, Alissa Sage; son-in-law, Jim Walsh; three sisters; and two brothers.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Northland United Methodist Church in Stanwood, with pastors Gary Bondarenko and Frank Taylor officiating. The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

Memorial contributions in Erma's name may be made to the Northland United Methodist Church, Spectrum Health Hospice, Speret Hall at Altercare or the .

Share a memory or condolence with the family at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.