REMUS -- Ernest Joseph Crum, father and grandfather, passed away Dec. 1, 2020.

A memorial prayer service will be held in his honor at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Remus, with Fr. Tom Boufford as Celebrant. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.

Ernie was born July 14, 1932, the son of Melvin and Laura (Knapp) Crum. He married Phyllis Esch on Oct. 10, 1959, and together the two grew their family to include three children. Sadly, Phyllis preceded him in death in 2006.

Ernie was a devout Catholic and involved member of St. Michael Catholic Church for over 20 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his church family for his countless hours of service to the church, as well as his perpetual smile he wore daily.

Ernie enjoyed golfing, bowling, watching NASCAR, and laughing at his own jokes. He was an avid reader and supporter of the Mecosta Senior Center and God's Helping Hands, always pointing others in their direction.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Cathryn Blanzy, Edward (Donna) Crum, and Shawn Crum; grandchildren, Tara Emerson, Tonya Emerson, Dana Johnson, Justin Mendes, Tara Blanzy-Lackey, Michelle Crum, Kayla Crum, Nathan Crum, and Danielle Blanzy; 13 great-grandchildren; and special friends, Barb Younger and Lee Wisniewski.

Those desiring may direct memorial contributions to the Mecosta County Senior Center, God's Helping Hands, or to St. Michael Catholic Church in Remus.

Friends may share a memory with the family at the church or online at www.JanowiczFH.com.