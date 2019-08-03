OSCODA -- Esther Ann MacKellar, 82, of Oscoda, passed away on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at Tawas St. Joseph Hospital.

She was born on Jan. 27, 1936, in Big Rapids, to the late Clifton and Elma Gould.

Esther prided herself on raising her family. Her late husband, Theodore, dedicated his life to serving his country in the U.S. Air Force and Esther, therefore, dedicated her life to serving as well. Together, they raised their seven children while honoring their military commitment -- each new duty station brought a new adventure for the family. They had multiple duty tours at Oscoda Wurtsmith Air Force Base throughout the years and it was during those times that they fell in love with Oscoda. Esther played a pivotal role, during the Vietnam era, in establishing a support group for the wives and children who were left behind while their husbands went to war.

Her role as a leader and a woman of courage carried into every aspect of her life. In 1978, her late husband, Theodore, had a sudden brain aneurysm, and Esther lovingly took on the role of his full-time caretaker until he passed away in 2000.

She had many hobbies and an intense, competitive spirit. She loved playing cards and dominos, bowling, ceramics, traveling, swimming and enjoyed making and selling her "majic towels." Esther was a member of the American Legion, VFW and attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oscoda.

She is survived by her seven children, Cynthia (Steve Whalen) Smith, Kathleen (Joseph) Johnson, Theodore (Janice Miller) MacKellar, Joseph MacKellar, Richard MacKellar, Vanessa (Brian) Goracke and Carolyn Kibble; sisters, Marge Nordin and Sylvia Kallas-Nankivel; 23 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and her dog, Bingo.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore MacKellar; sister, Elma Zuern; son-in-law, Edward Kibble and several nieces and nephews.

Internment will take place at noon on Aug. 10 at Parkhill Cemetery, on 22 Mile Road in Paris. A celebration of life luncheon will take place following the service at Charity Baptist Church, 20980 20 Mile Road, in Paris.

"The door was always open and the coffee pot was on."