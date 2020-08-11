LAKEVIEW -- Esther Elna (Snyder) Wilcox, 93, of Morley, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Lakeview Terrace Assisted Living surrounded by her family.

Esther was born on Nov. 28, 1926, in Winfield Township, the daughter of Charles and Dora (Hansen) Snyder. Esther was raised in the Lakeview area, where she attended country school through the 8th grade and then Morley Public School, graduating with the class of 1944. She was employed as a cook for Morley Stanwood Schools from 1971 until her retirement in 1988.

Esther met William Wilcox Jr. during high school and they were married on May 11, 1947, after William returned from serving in the military. They spent 44 happy years together working on their farm and raising their family until his passing in 1991. She was a busy farm wife and mother. She helped milk the cows, hauled hay, grew a large garden and canned the vegetables all while raising four children. She enjoyed crocheting and baking, especially cookies. Esther loved spending time with her family, and especially being a mom and grandma. She was a member of the Amble United Methodist Church and the Morley American Legion Post No. 554 Auxiliary.

Esther is survived by her children, Kenneth Wilcox, of Morley, Karen (Jim) Alt, of Comstock Park, Susan (Carl) Staffen, of Morley, and Kim Wilcox, of Morley; 11 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; her brother, Sheldon Snyder, of Morley; nieces; nephews; cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William; her parents, Charles and Dora; her daughter-in-law, Susan Wilcox; sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Ralph Lindsey; and sister-in-law, Virginia Snyder.

Services for Esther will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Brigham Funeral Chapel in Lakeview, with Reverend Scott Manning officiating. A luncheon will be served at the Morley American Legion Outdoor Pavilion immediately following. The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 at the Chapel and again from noon until the time of service on Friday.

Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Esther are asked to consider the Amble United Methodist Church. Condolences to the family may be made by utilizing the guestbook at brighamfuneralchapel.com.