BIG RAPIDS -- Eugene G. Long, 75, of Big Rapids, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Feb. 2, 1944, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the son of Eugene A. and Esther (Gallagher) Long, where he lived until moving to Big Rapids two years ago.

Gene was a master boat builder and clock maker, working 27 years for Trojan Yacht Company, and then more recently for Hamilton Clock Company, both in Lancaster County.

He was raised in a musical background, where he developed a passion for music. For many years, Gene was lead singer and guitarist for his bands The Fourth Story and then The Alleghany Band.

Gene was very patriotic, and loved the American Flag. Upon moving to Big Rapids, he spearheaded the effort at the Eagles Aerie No. 2535 to replace their flag with a new one, and was honored during the flag burning ceremony.

Along with strumming his guitar, Gene loved gardening and enjoyed fishing as well. A man of strong faith, he attended the Paris United Methodist Church.

Gene is survived by his loving daughters, Laurie (Greg) Taylor, of Big Rapids, and Donna (Matt) Ward, of Hersey; grandson, Zachary Taylor; granddaughter, Rebecca Ward; his brother, Ron (Sylvia) Long, of Conestoga, Pennsylvania; nephew, Jason (Nanette) Long; and his special friend, Shirley Kerns.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Pastor Bill Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the Crapo Cemetery in Green Township. Gene's family will greet friends at the funeral home prior to services on Monday.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made for Our Brothers Keeper, with envelopes available at the funeral home.

