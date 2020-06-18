REMUS -- Eugene O. Backlund passed away Tuesday, June 16th, 2020.

Eugene "Gene" was born in Felch, in May 1930, the son of the late Olaf and Helen Backlund. He graduated from Resurrection High School and enlisted in the Air Force. Gene served his country in England during the Korean War. In 1955, he married Alice Pasche and together they had seven children.

Gene worked primarily in retail during his career in both Lansing and Flint. Alice and Gene retired in Mecosta, and enjoyed their time at School Section Lake.

Gene was predeceased by his second child, Thomas; and his wife Alice.

Gene found love and companionship again with Marie Marcus through their association in St. Michaels Church in Remus.

Gene is survived by his wife, Marie; his sister, Betty Pasche; his children, Carol (Don) Armstrong, Janice (Steve) Martin, Marilyn (Fred) Seitz, Eric (Pam) Backlund, Tony (Sheryl) Backlund, Karen (Sandro) Zuccaro, and David (Annemarie) Backlund; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial open house will be held at the home of Karen and Sandro Zuccaro from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 17. A memorial mass will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 18, at St Michael's Church in Remus by invitation only due to COVID restrictions. Face masks will be required.

A sincere thank you goes out to the staff of The Pines of Burton Memory Care and The Medical Team Hospice for taking care of our dad.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gene may be made to The Medical Team Hospice in Flint.

Arrangements are being handled by Allen Funeral Home, of Davison. Visit, allenfuneralhomeinc.com.