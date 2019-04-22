Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Ray Walch.

REMUS -- Eugene Ray Walch, our humorous husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away in the comfort of his home April 17, 2019.

A funeral service to celebrate Eugene's life will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, at Janowicz Family Funeral Home in Remus with Pastor David Jewel officiating. Visitation will take place from noon to the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Gene was born Sept. 3, 1955, in Edmore, the son of Eugene and Myrtle (Snider) Walch. He married the love of his life, Donna Stratton, on Dec. 20, 1973, and together the two grew their family to include three children.

Gene was a hardworking, motivated man who was always on the go. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, travel and was a man of many trades, including excavating, farming, woodworking and even taxidermy. If he didn't have it, he would build it. Gene was a simple man and didn't need the finest of things in life.

He owned and operated Walch's Sanctuary in Remus for more than 20 years, and thoroughly enjoyed his time doing so. A devoted family man, Gene always put his family first. He was so loving and caring, yet strong and sarcastic. He didn't like to be too serious, and always enjoyed having a laugh with family and friends. When he became ill, Gene was lifted up through time spent with family and enjoying the simple things in life such as the smell of fresh popcorn.

Left to cherish Gene's vibrant memory are his wife of 45 years, Donna Walch; sons, Floyd Walch and Donald G. (Rose) Kott; brother, Gary Walch; grandchildren, Zach (Terri) Walch, Cheyenne Walch, Cherikee Kott, D.J. Kott, Nicholas Walch and Brandy Walch; great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Ellyahna, Emily, Avery and Layla Gene Walch; and Pastor Dave and Shirley Jewel, who have been a huge support to both Gene and Donna.

Sadly, Gene was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tabatha, in 1992; and great-granddaughter, Natalie.

Those desiring may direct memorial contributions to the Susan Mast Foundation at susanmastals.org in lieu of flowers.

Friends may share a memory with the family at the funeral home or online at janowiczfh.com.