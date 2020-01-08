CHASE TWP. -- Eugene Theodore Mund passed away Jan. 3, 2020, at the Spectrum Health RNC, surrounded by his entire family.

He was born Feb. 21, 1932, to Edwin and Francis Mund in Chase Township.

On Oct. 26, 1963, he married Marvel Wekenman. Together they raised two boys, Clinton and Martin.

Gene was a graduate of Reed City High School in 1951.

After high school, he served our country as a mechanic in the Air Force for four years. He was a member of the and AM Vets. When he returned home, he worked pipeline construction and was a backhoe operator. In 1964, he began working as a welder for Hydaker-Wheatlake Co. He retired in 1994 after a 30-year career.

He passed on his love of the outdoors to his sons and grandsons. He spent many hours hunting and fishing. He loved entertaining and a good adventure, on his gators, backhoes or bulldozers. He never backed away from any challenge on the trail or in life.

He loved being around his family and was extremely proud of his grandsons, granddaughter and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the RNC, for the amazing care they gave Gene and the love and compassion they have given Marvel. They have truly become part of our family.

He is survived by his wife, Marvel, of 56 years; his sons, Clinton (Sherry) and Martin (Chris); grandsons, Brian (Holly), Trevor, Matt (Megan Shoemaker), Spencer and Josh; step-granddaughter, Denaye (Brandon Lepard) Dougall; step-great-grandsons, Tristan, Connor and Atlas; great-granddaughter, Ruby, with one more on the way in April; his brother, Orville (Janet); sisters-in-law, Esther Wekenman and Leona Wirth; brother-in-law, Gene (Jane) Wekenman; and many nieces and nephews, along with his lifelong best friend Ken Nelson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and infant son, Clifford.

There will be a celebration of Gene's life from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Reed City Post No. 2964.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital Rehab and Nursing Center.