BIG RAPIDS -- Evelyn R. "Evie" Malcomnson, 68, of Big Rapids, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. She was born March 11, 1951, in Manistee, the daughter of James and Marie (Fend) Papes.

Evie earned her master's degree in Education from Western Michigan University. She taught 6th grade at Morley Stanwood School District for 35 years, before she retired.

Evie married Mike Malcomnson on Nov. 1, 1980, at St. Paul Campus Parish, and together they raised their family in Big Rapids.

She was an active member of St. Mary - St. Paul Catholic Church, volunteering at God's Kitchen and helping count money for the church. Evie served on the Walton Erickson Public Library Board in Morley and was involved with different fundraisers and grant writing for the library.

She was a member of the Big Rapids Garden Club, DKG (a service group for educators) and was in a local women's hiking group. Evie also volunteered at the Grand Traverse Lighthouse. She enjoyed playing pickle ball, traveling to see new places, gardening, cooking and reading.

Evie loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandsons. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Evie is survived by her husband of 39 years, Mike Malcomnson, of Big Rapids; two children, Kendra (Dan) VanWasshenova, of New Boston, and Andrew Malcomnson, of Big Rapids; two grandsons, Keldon and Cole; seven siblings, Marie Boguszewski, of Grand Rapids, Gene (Val) Papes, of Scottville, Jim (Laura) Papes, of Scottville, Tony (Linda) Papes, of Freesoil, David (Lynda) Papes, of Freesoil, Richie Papes, of Freesoil, and Donna (Phil) Quinlan, of Scottville; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Eric Malcomnson.

A rosary and prayer service will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Father Joe Fix officiating. The family will greet friends following the services from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made in Evelyn's name to the Walton Erickson Public Library in Morley.

Share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.