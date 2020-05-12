Everett James Bates
REMUS -- Everett James "Jim" Bates, 61, of Remus, passed away May 9, 2020, at his residence.He was born July 30, 1958, in Lansing, the son of Wirt and Elizabeth (Hawthorne) Bates.As a boy, Jim vacationed with his family on Jehnzen Lake near Mecosta, and moved to the area permanently 35 years ago. He loved to hunt, fish, trap and garden.Jim is survived by his wife, Michelle; his children, Tammie (Jack) Stennett, of Denver, Colorado, Jamie Jewell, of St. Johns, Matthew (Toni Palos) Bates, of Denver, Elizabeth (Aaron) Olszewski, of Grand Rapids, and James (Michelle) Bates, of Newaygo; his brothers, Harvey (Tami) Bates, of Silver City, New Mexico, Frank (Lori Holt) Sinn, of Lansing, Rick Sinn, of Rapid River; his sister, Jody Pitts, of Greenfield, Tennessee; several grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.Jim was preceded in death by his mother and his sister, Pam Dixon.A celebration of Jim's life will be announced at a later date.Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center.Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.

Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
