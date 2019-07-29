Everett John Care 

Everett John Care 

GOBLES --  Everett John Care, 81, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at home with his family by his side.

Everett was born March 1, 1938, in Big Rapids, the son of Everett and Myrtle Care Newberry.

He resided in the Gobles area for most of his life. Everett spent over 25 years driving a truck. After his retirement, he loved to go hunting and fishing, spending time in Florida and working on the farm, but he mostly loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife Rose; children, Garry Care, Everett Care Jr., Tanya (Chuck) Uradzionek and Bernadine (George) Fritz; Paula (Doug) Nielson and John (Heidi) Care; grandchildren, Emily, Lauren, Genevieve, Ryan, Eric, Kristin, Carly, Lance, Bradley, Nicole, Dustin, Taylor, Alyssa, Myranda, Amber, Jimmy and Abby; great-grandchildren Kennedy, Savannah, Cooper, Jase Everett, Tessa, Gracie, Daniel, Blake, Brooklynn and Remi; brothers, Jack Newberry and Blaine Newberry; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett Care and Myrtle Newberry.

The family will meet friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m on Monday, July 29, as well as from 12 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. at the Gobles Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home, dlmillerfuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gobles Project Playground.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on July 29, 2019
