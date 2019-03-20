Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Storm.

BIG RAPIDS -- Florence Storm, 98, of Big Rapids, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, March 15, 2019, at her home.

She was born July 29, 1920, in New York City, the daughter of Charles and Florence (Radley) Raedler. Florence married her beloved husband, George, in 1947. The young couple moved out west, where Florence earned her master's degree from Oregon State University. She worked as a speech therapist in the northwest and California. George and Florence moved to Big Rapids in the 1960s, where George taught at Ferris State College's School of Education's technical instruction and Florence continued her work in Newaygo County. She was initiated in Delta Kappa Gamma Society for women in education in 1952, and became president of the local Beta Kappa chapter from 1976-78.

Florence loved to travel -- cruising with her husband virtually all over the world. Her phenomenal memory let her remember details from long-ago trips to places which today are no longer easily accessible, like the Lescaux Caves in France. She loved animals, and in later years enjoyed feeding and watching the deer, turkeys and birds outside her window, as well as always having a cat to care for.

Florence also loved children, especially the neighbors' children who enjoyed visiting her. She was generous, contributing to causes like Doctors Without Borders and to the Catholic Church's charities.

Florence will be remembered as a remarkable person with sharp mental powers and more physical agility than most her age. She will be greatly missed by her many long-term friends who served as her family, as well as a special nephew, Stan Stieber, of Brea, California.

Florence was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Dorothy Raedler; and her cherished husband, George, whose death nearly 30 years ago left Florence sorely bereaved.

A Mass of the Resurrection will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Paul Chapel, 1 Damascus Road, Big Rapids. Greeting of friends and family will take place one hour prior to Mass.

Memorial contributions in Florence's name may be made to the Newman Center of the Sister Celeste Doerr Foundation. Share a memory or condolence at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements and care entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.