MORLEY -- Flossie (Mikel) Habel, 95, of Morley, went to sleep for the last time surrounded by her family before the resurrection and return of Jesus on Jan. 31 at Spectrum Health United Memorial.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Habel, in 2002; daughter, Carol Jean (Habel) Smith; granddaughters, Kimberly Sue Smith and Diana Lynn (Habel) Caterino; two brothers; and one sister.

She was born March 9, 1924, in Etna Green, Indiana, the daughter of Alexander and Dora (Lechlitner) Mikel. During her working years, she worked at Custom Woodworking in Howard City for several years and then Wolverine in the sewing division for 12 years. She enjoyed reading, sewing, gardening, snowmobiling, fishing and attending her great grandkids' ball games.

Surviving are her children, Dennis (Joyce), of Greenville, Robert (Sally), of Morley, and Rick (Kathy), of Gowen; and son-in-law, Ray Smith, of Morley.

Flossie mentored and oversaw 11 grandchildren and their spouses; 16 great-grandchildren, also some with spouses; seven great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She will truly be missed, but her influence and love will continue. A special thanks to the nurses and hospice nurses at the rehab and nursing center in Greenville.

Memorial services will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Heckman Funeral Home with Pastor Ethan Cole officiating with burial in the Aetna Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Spectrum Hospice may be left at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 1 p.m. until time of services at 2 p.m.