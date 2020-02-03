Flossie (Mikel) Habel

Guest Book
  • "So sorry for your loss, Flossie was a very special lady. ..."
    - Siannr Habel Kirk
  • "We are so sorry for your loss. Casey enjoyed talking to her..."
    - Lucinda Habel
  • "Have so many woderful memories of Flossie Don and..."
    - Daisy (Chesebro) Rochester
Service Information
Heckman Funeral Home - Howard City
225 Edgerton Street
Howard City, MI
49329
(231)-937-4315
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Heckman Funeral Home - Howard City
225 Edgerton Street
Howard City, MI 49329
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Heckman Funeral Home - Howard City
225 Edgerton Street
Howard City, MI 49329
Obituary
MORLEY -- Flossie (Mikel) Habel, 95, of Morley, went to sleep for the last time surrounded by her family before the resurrection and return of Jesus on Jan. 31 at Spectrum Health United Memorial.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Habel, in 2002; daughter, Carol Jean (Habel) Smith; granddaughters, Kimberly Sue Smith and Diana Lynn (Habel) Caterino; two brothers; and one sister.

She was born March 9, 1924, in Etna Green, Indiana, the daughter of Alexander and Dora (Lechlitner) Mikel. During her working years, she worked at Custom Woodworking in Howard City for several years and then Wolverine in the sewing division for 12 years. She enjoyed reading, sewing, gardening, snowmobiling, fishing and attending her great grandkids' ball games.

Surviving are her children, Dennis (Joyce), of Greenville, Robert (Sally), of Morley, and Rick (Kathy), of Gowen; and son-in-law, Ray Smith, of Morley.

Flossie mentored and oversaw 11 grandchildren and their spouses; 16 great-grandchildren, also some with spouses; seven great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She will truly be missed, but her influence and love will continue. A special thanks to the nurses and hospice nurses at the rehab and nursing center in Greenville.

Memorial services will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Heckman Funeral Home with Pastor Ethan Cole officiating with burial in the Aetna Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Spectrum Hospice may be left at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 1 p.m. until time of services at 2 p.m.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Feb. 3, 2020
