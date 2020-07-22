1/1
Foster Martin Vredenburg
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Foster's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CHIPPEWA LAKE -- Foster Martin Vredenburg, 72, of Chippewa Lake, passed away at home on Sunday, July 20, 2020, with his loving family by his side.

He was born June 3, 1948, in Lakeview, the son of Arthur and Dorothy (Jensen) Vredenburg. Foster was employed at Ferris State University for fifteen years. In January of 1987, he suffered a major stroke that left him disabled. Foster enjoyed attending the Buckley Old Engine Show. He also enjoyed hunting, bowling and watching the Tigers, Lions, and NASCAR.

On September 18, 2000, Foster married his beloved Carla Rose, who survives. Also surviving are his children, Melissa Frank of Flint, and Micheal (Wendy) Vredenburg, of Manton; his step-children, Craig (Nicole) Rose and Carmen (fiancÃ© Kevin Jackson) Rose, of Grand Rapids; 10 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. Foster is also survived by three brothers, Jim (Linda) Vredenburg, of Stanwood, Emil (Uli) Vredenburg, of Concord, and Roger (June) Vredenburg, of Comstock; one sister, Sally Russell of Stanwood; and one sister-in-law, Elsie Vredenburg, of Tustin.

Foster was preceded in death by his parents, Reo (2003) and Dorothy (2012) Vredenburg; brothers, Erwin (1947) and Donald (1998); brother-in-law, Philip Russell (2011); and mother-in-law, Elizabeth Preston (2015).

There will be no public service at this time. Please share a memory or leave a condolence for Foster's family by clicking the guestbook tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com. Condolences can be sent to his family at P.O. Box 254, Chippewa Lake, MI, 49320.

Cremation and care entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home, Inc. - Big Rapids
13985 Northland Drive
Big Rapids, MI 49307
(231) 796-3611
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved