CHIPPEWA LAKE -- Foster Martin Vredenburg, 72, of Chippewa Lake, passed away at home on Sunday, July 20, 2020, with his loving family by his side.

He was born June 3, 1948, in Lakeview, the son of Arthur and Dorothy (Jensen) Vredenburg. Foster was employed at Ferris State University for fifteen years. In January of 1987, he suffered a major stroke that left him disabled. Foster enjoyed attending the Buckley Old Engine Show. He also enjoyed hunting, bowling and watching the Tigers, Lions, and NASCAR.

On September 18, 2000, Foster married his beloved Carla Rose, who survives. Also surviving are his children, Melissa Frank of Flint, and Micheal (Wendy) Vredenburg, of Manton; his step-children, Craig (Nicole) Rose and Carmen (fiancÃ© Kevin Jackson) Rose, of Grand Rapids; 10 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. Foster is also survived by three brothers, Jim (Linda) Vredenburg, of Stanwood, Emil (Uli) Vredenburg, of Concord, and Roger (June) Vredenburg, of Comstock; one sister, Sally Russell of Stanwood; and one sister-in-law, Elsie Vredenburg, of Tustin.

Foster was preceded in death by his parents, Reo (2003) and Dorothy (2012) Vredenburg; brothers, Erwin (1947) and Donald (1998); brother-in-law, Philip Russell (2011); and mother-in-law, Elizabeth Preston (2015).

There will be no public service at this time. Please share a memory or leave a condolence for Foster's family by clicking the guestbook tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com. Condolences can be sent to his family at P.O. Box 254, Chippewa Lake, MI, 49320.

Cremation and care entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.