GAYLORD -- Frances Athan passed away early in the morning on Nov. 21, 2019, at her residence in Gaylord. She was 95.

Frances was born on Friday, July 25, 1924, in Remus, the daughter of the late John and Walburga (Schropp) Snider.

Being a busybody, she made a career in the janitorial and residential painting industry to provide for her family. After retiring, she was a nomad, visiting family and friends. In her later years, she made Gaylord her permanent residence, though she still enjoyed traveling for gatherings.

Frances was a God-loving woman who enjoyed the company of family and friends. She never passed on a chance to travel anywhere or visit anyone. She always had a lesson to teach and loved to share her knowledge. When asked, she had plenty of stories of her adventures, including how she worked on plane engines during World War II. She had many hobbies -- among them were fishing, sewing, playing cards, talking on the phone, painting, learning to read, Bingo, puzzles and puzzle games.

She is survived by her children, Richard (Loretta), Ada, Diane, Gary (Jeff) and Brenda; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Lavina, Martin, Elizabeth, Margaret, Gertrude, Albert, Joseph and Mary; children, Gertrude, George and Jerry; and granddaughter, Jacqueline.

In memory of Frances, memorial contributions may be made to a through the Nelson Funeral Home, PO Box 1548, Gaylord, MI 49734.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Nelson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, PO Box 1548, Gaylord, MI 49734.