Francine Ann Erb

BIG RAPIDS -- Francine Ann Erb, 90, of Zephyrhills, Florida; Big Rapids; Flint; and Hale, died July 28, 2019.

A memorial service was held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Auburn, Alabama.

Francine was the daughter of the late Hershel and Margaret Kennedy, a homemaker and real estate broker/owner of the Erb Realty Co. in Hale.

Her husband, Lloyd Donald Erb, preceded her in March 2008. 

Francine is survived by her son, Gary (Barbara) Erb, of Big Rapids; daughters, Deborah (Dr. William) Boras II, of Grand Rapids, Denise (Ross) Bird, of Auburn, Alabama and Christine (Joe Persons) Erb, of Big Rapids; six grandsons, Rodney Erb, Bill, Michael and Eric Boras, along with their wives, as well as Elliott Bird and Aaron Cummings; three granddaughters, Michelle Ducato, Ashley Erb-Clarke, along with their husbands, and Emily Bird; 10 great-grandchildren, Anne and Carson Erb, Luke and Dominic Ducato, Will and Adelyn Boras, Ethan, Madison and McKenzie Boras and Kaylynn Clark; and brother-in-law, Bill Erb, of Flint.

Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Aug. 3, 2019
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Aug. 3, 2019
