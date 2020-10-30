1/
Francis Kay Shortsle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

STANWOOD -- Francis Kay Shortsle, 73, of Stanwood, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at home with family by her side.

Per her wishes, cremation will take place with no service to follow.

Francis was born May 5, 1947, the daughter of Harold and Nellie (Adams) Randall. She enjoyed going to the casino, quilting, and going on country car rides.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Thomas (Melinda) Shortsle and Anna Shortsle; brother, Clare (Sandra) Randall; sisters, Ruth Davidson and Etta Barrera; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Francis was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas Shortsle; son, Edward Shortsle; and brother, George Randall.

Those desiring may direct memorial contributions to The American Cancer Society in her memory. Friends may share a memory with the family online at www.JanowiczFH.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Janowicz Family Funeral Home
469 West Wheatland Avenue (M-20)
Remus, MI 49340
989-967-3464
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved