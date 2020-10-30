STANWOOD -- Francis Kay Shortsle, 73, of Stanwood, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at home with family by her side.

Per her wishes, cremation will take place with no service to follow.

Francis was born May 5, 1947, the daughter of Harold and Nellie (Adams) Randall. She enjoyed going to the casino, quilting, and going on country car rides.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Thomas (Melinda) Shortsle and Anna Shortsle; brother, Clare (Sandra) Randall; sisters, Ruth Davidson and Etta Barrera; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Francis was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas Shortsle; son, Edward Shortsle; and brother, George Randall.

Those desiring may direct memorial contributions to The American Cancer Society in her memory. Friends may share a memory with the family online at www.JanowiczFH.com.