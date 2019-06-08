ANN ARBOR -- Frank Victor Wolverton III, 49, of Ann Arbor, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019.

He was born Feb. 4, 1970, in Flint, the son of Frank and Sharon (Bush) Wolverton II. He is preceded in death by his mother and grandfather, Frank Victor Wolverton.

Frank married Josephine Vasquez on Sept. 28, 1996, in Albion, and she survives. He was employed as a maintenance mechanic for U of M for over 11 years. He enjoyed hunting, the History Channel and fixing cars. Frank also had his pilot's license, enjoyed flying, was SCUBA certified and participated in competition shooting, as well. His greatest love though, was his family and spending time with his kids.

In addition to his wife of 22 years, Frank leaves to cherish his memory, his father, Frank (Barbara) Wolverton II; his children, Patrick Eberhard, Katie Wolverton, Erik Wolverton, Austin Wolverton, Ethan Wolverton, Aiden Wolverton and Evan Wolverton; three grandchildren; siblings, Minnie (Dax) Allen, Vince Wolverton, Zach (Cheryl) Wolverton and Nathan Wolverton; and many extended family members including in-laws.

Frank's family will receive friends for visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, at J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home, 811 Finley Drive, Albion. The service to celebrate Frank's life will be at noon on Tuesday, June 11, at the funeral home, with Pastor Allen Henson officiating. Burial will be immediately following in Albion Memory Gardens.