BIG RAPIDS -- Frankie Fay Griffin, 81, of Big Rapids, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Metron of Big Rapids.

She was born Feb. 7, 1938, in Courtland, Mississippi, the daughter of Bill and Katherine (Miles) Griffin.

Surviving are her five children, Major Griffin, Debbie Griffin, Marvin Hentz, Renee Griffin and Agnes Griffin; 12 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and two sisters, May Pearl and Elizabeth, of Mississippi.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, James.

She was a loving and caring mother who cherished all her children and will be missed dearly. Heaven has gained a new angel.

Her laughter would fill the room with joy. Frankie was famous for her meals -- everyone loved her cooking. Her distinctive White Diamond perfume would let you know she was in the room before you would see her.

Memorial services will take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Pastor John officiating. Frankie's family will greet friends and family beginning at 1 p.m. until the time of the service.

