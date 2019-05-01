PARIS -- Fredrick Dee Rardin, III, 31, of Paris, passed away of diabetes and renal failure on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at his home.

Fred is survived by numerous Christian siblings, relatives, and extended family. Among these are his mother, Sally Gamble; father, Fredrick (Deb) Rardin, Jr.; brother, Joshua Rardin; and half-sisters, Ashley (Chris) Hawley and Angela McKellar.

Cremation has occurred. Family, friends, and loved ones are invited to share in a memorial service at 11 a.m on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Charity Baptist Church, located at 20940 20 Mile Road, Paris.

There will be a luncheon and fellowship following the service.