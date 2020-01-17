HOWARD CITY -- Freeman Junior Hunt, 87, of Howard City, passed away peacefully on Jan. 15, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

He was born April 8, 1932, in Lincoln, the son of Freeman and Jessie (Brunner) Hunt. Junior was one of 16 children.

During his working years, he worked in the oil fields for Lease Management. He was there 45 years. He served his country during the Korean conflict in the Army, protecting his country like he did his family.

Junior enjoyed stock car racing, hunting, horseshoes, cutting wood, woodworking and tinkering around the house. He loved his dogs, especially Gretchen.

Surviving are his children, Joan (Dan) Nestle, Bruce (Kathryn) Hunt, Laura (Mark) Ward and Lorna (Roger) Deephouse; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Don (LaVeda) Hunt, Jerry (Betty) Hunt and Larry (Norma) Hunt; and two sisters, Deloris (Don) Brown and Donna (Doug) Vigna.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; and grandson, Trevor Smith.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Terri Schaub and Cindy Thomas for the extra care given to him in his last days.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Monday at the Heckman Funeral Home. The family will greet friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday and prior to services on Monday.