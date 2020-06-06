REMUS -- Gailen Z. Lee, 64, of Remus, passed away peacefully at her home.

She was born May 24, 1956, in Lafayette, Indiana, the daughter of Raymond and Eileen (Kingma) Taylor.

Gailen was a 1974 graduate of Southwestern High School in Indiana. She retired after 20 years of employment from Purdue University.

Gailen had many talents: she made and sold soaps for more than 40 years and was a member of various wool spinning and weaving guilds throughout Michigan and Indiana. Gailen enjoyed her farm life caring for her sheep, goats, chickens, horses and her herb garden.

Gailen is survived by her son, Vincent Schrader, of Chicago; two siblings, Janet and Ted (wife Paula) Taylor; special nephew, Micah Taylor, who helped Gailen achieve her dreams near the end of her life; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial contributions may be made in Gailen's name to Humane Society of Mid Michigan, PO Box 577, Stanton, MI 48888.

Cremation has taken place and a private memorial service is being planned.

Arrangements and care entrusted to the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton.

Due to the pandemic and no public services being allowed, now more than ever it is important to take the time to share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.