1/1
Gary A. Cook
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PARIS -- Gary A. Cook, 77, of Paris, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

He was born Nov. 5, 1943, in Eaton Rapids, the son of Allen Clark and Francis Jean (Eckhart) Cook. Gary graduated from Mason High School in 1961. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

Gary earned his real estate certificate in March of 1973 and devoted his time and energy to the business. He owned and operated Greenridge Realty - Oakmont Office in Big Rapids, where he was currently working.

Gary married Cheryl Johnson on Aug. 14, 2001, in Las Vegas. He was happiest when he was fishing and hunting any game.

Gary is survived by his wife of 19 years, Cheri; six children, Mary, Kim, Cari, Shanna, Kimberly and Lindsey; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three siblings, Linda, Patty (Jim) and Mike (Cindy); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Tim; and brother, Ron.

A memorial graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Pine Plains Cemetery in Colfax Township, Big Rapids.

Sign the guestbook, share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved