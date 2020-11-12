PARIS -- Gary A. Cook, 77, of Paris, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

He was born Nov. 5, 1943, in Eaton Rapids, the son of Allen Clark and Francis Jean (Eckhart) Cook. Gary graduated from Mason High School in 1961. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

Gary earned his real estate certificate in March of 1973 and devoted his time and energy to the business. He owned and operated Greenridge Realty - Oakmont Office in Big Rapids, where he was currently working.

Gary married Cheryl Johnson on Aug. 14, 2001, in Las Vegas. He was happiest when he was fishing and hunting any game.

Gary is survived by his wife of 19 years, Cheri; six children, Mary, Kim, Cari, Shanna, Kimberly and Lindsey; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three siblings, Linda, Patty (Jim) and Mike (Cindy); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Tim; and brother, Ron.

A memorial graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Pine Plains Cemetery in Colfax Township, Big Rapids.

