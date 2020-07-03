ROCKFORD -- Gary Clifton Vredenburg, 78, passed peacefully June 30, 2020, and met his Savior face-to-face for all eternity.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Marty; his four children, Cindy (Greg) Conners, Mike (Rebecca), Kenn (Darcy) and Crystal (Jeff) Hoffman; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his two sisters and a grandson.

Gary was born in Detroit and worked as a Detroit police officer for many years. Upon moving to the family farm in Stanwood he worked for Wolverine Worldwide and later retired from Steelcase, working as an engineer and plant manager.

Once retired, he loved working on the family farm with his son.

Gary was a talented musician who played both organ and piano at church. He enjoyed woodworking, Michigan football, fishing and cards.

He leaves many friends in Michigan and Port Richey, Florida.

Family and friends will gather for a memorial at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Gary can be made to the benevolent fund of Sylvester Community Church, 8320 5 Mile Road, Mecosta MI 49332.

To share a photo or memory and sign the family's online guestbook please visit stegengafuneralchapel.com.