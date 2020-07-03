1/1
Gary Clifton Vredenburg
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROCKFORD -- Gary Clifton Vredenburg, 78, passed peacefully June 30, 2020, and met his Savior face-to-face for all eternity.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Marty; his four children, Cindy (Greg) Conners, Mike (Rebecca), Kenn (Darcy) and Crystal (Jeff) Hoffman; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his two sisters and a grandson.

Gary was born in Detroit and worked as a Detroit police officer for many years. Upon moving to the family farm in Stanwood he worked for Wolverine Worldwide and later retired from Steelcase, working as an engineer and plant manager.

Once retired, he loved working on the family farm with his son.

Gary was a talented musician who played both organ and piano at church. He enjoyed woodworking, Michigan football, fishing and cards.

He leaves many friends in Michigan and Port Richey, Florida.

Family and friends will gather for a memorial at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Gary can be made to the benevolent fund of Sylvester Community Church, 8320 5 Mile Road, Mecosta MI 49332.

To share a photo or memory and sign the family's online guestbook please visit stegengafuneralchapel.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stegenga Funeral Chapel
1601 Post Drive NE
Belmont, MI 49306
(616) 866-7200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 2, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Pankaj Wagh
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved