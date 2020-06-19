CHIPEEWA LAKE -- Gary D. Walter, 76, of Chippewa Lake, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Gary was born Nov. 20, 1943, in Flint, to Lloyd and Pauline (Cummings) Walter. He graduated from Barryton Rural Agricultural High School in 1961. Gary was employed by Delta Airlines until his retirement after 30 years of service. He enjoyed fishing and he most recently attended Sears Church of God.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Larry and Harry Walter.

He is survived by two daughters, Chris (Ed) Shinouskis, and Andria (Mike) White; three grandchildren, Robert, Connor and Allison; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m., Monday, June 22, at Chippewa Lake Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Gary's name may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Share a memory or condolence at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com. Arrangements and care have been entrusted to the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton.