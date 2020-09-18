BIG RAPIDS -- Gary Graham Fleming, 67, of Big Rapids, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Altercare of Big Rapids.

He was born March 30, 1953, in Kalamazoo, the son of John R. and Rita (Minar) Fleming, and graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1971. Gary earned his associate degree in business from Ferris State University, and worked at Towne and Country and Kline's Department Store for many years. He was a people person, and thrived in the retail business.

Gary is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer (Doc) Proctor and Holly Krebs, both of Big Rapids; two grandsons, Jason Roberts and Kallum Krebs; his brother, John M. (Sue) Fleming, of Douglas; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family services will be in the Hillside Cemetery in Plainwell, where Gary's remains will be laid to rest near his parents.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made to a charity of your choice.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

