1/1
Gary Graham Fleming
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BIG RAPIDS -- Gary Graham Fleming, 67, of Big Rapids, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Altercare of Big Rapids.

He was born March 30, 1953, in Kalamazoo, the son of John R. and Rita (Minar) Fleming, and graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1971. Gary earned his associate degree in business from Ferris State University, and worked at Towne and Country and Kline's Department Store for many years. He was a people person, and thrived in the retail business.

Gary is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer (Doc) Proctor and Holly Krebs, both of Big Rapids; two grandsons, Jason Roberts and Kallum Krebs; his brother, John M. (Sue) Fleming, of Douglas; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family services will be in the Hillside Cemetery in Plainwell, where Gary's remains will be laid to rest near his parents.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made to a charity of your choice.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MOHNKE FUNERAL HOME
128 SO WARREN
Big Rapids, MI 49307-1844
(231) 796-8628
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved