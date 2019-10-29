BIG RAPIDS -- Gary L. Traynor, 66, of Baldwin, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Poppen Hospice Residence in Muskegon.

He was born June 5, 1953, in Peoria, Illinois, the son of Leon and Donna (Grafelman) Traynor, and moved with his family to Hungerford Lake (aka "Traynorville") near Big Rapids in 1969. In 1971, Gary graduated from Big Rapids High School, and then earned his associate's degree in accounting from Baker College.

For many years, Gary worked for Benedict Manufacturing in Big Rapids. Later on he worked for AMR Medical Response. Gary's favorite times were swimming and fishing with his siblings and cousins in Hungerford Lake

Those left to cherish his memory are his soul mate, Colleen Benedict; his two daughters, Velvet (Jim) Glover, of Muskegon and MaryBeth (Mike) Hoogewind, of Allendale; seven grandchildren; one great-grandson, one great-granddaughter on the way; two brothers, Jack (Anita) Gregory and Doug (Louann) Gregory; three sisters, Lu Cupper, Becky (Harlan) VandeBunte and Dawn (Lon) Keith; sister-in-law, Jill Gregory; and many nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Donna; his father and stepmother, Leon and Betty; and brother-in-law, Ed Cupper.

A celebration of Gary's life will take place at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Danny Spicer officiating. Gary's family will greet friends beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Poppen House, 1050 W. Western Ave. Suite 400, Muskegon, MI 49441.