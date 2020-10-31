1/1
Gary Lee Bush
REED CITY -- Gary Lee Bush, of Reed City, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Altercare, of Big Rapids. He was 74.

He was born April 22, 1946, in Ludington to Francis and Iola (Phillipe) Bush. Gary was employed with Tubelite, of Reed City, from 1969 to 2002; a loyal employee for 33 years.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, and being in his garage fixing cars. He leaves behind two generations of mechanics that carry on doing what he loved.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine Bush; children, Julie Ann Bush, Gary Edward (Lynette) Bush, and Alex Lee (Shannon) Bush; grandchildren, Veronica Lyn Bush, AJ Bush, Mason Bush, Alicia Marle Bush, Logan Bush, and Virginia (Austin) Cozad; great-grandchildren, Gracie Mehlhorn, Mari Sue Simko, and Brielle Autumn Simko; many friends; and nieces and nephews.

A memorial luncheon to celebrate his life will take place from 1-5 p.m. Nov. 7, 2020, at the Lincoln Township Hall in Osceola County.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home
225 W Upton Ave
Reed City, MI 49677
(231) 832-2262
