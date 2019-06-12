STANWOOD -- Gary Lee Wahl, 64, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019, with his family at his side.

He was born July 10, 1954, in Aurora, Colorado, the son of Marvin and Norma (Long) Wahl. Gary was honorably discharged from the Army National Guard in 1985. He married Diane Hopkins in Howard City on March 17, 1973. They made their home and raised their family in Stanwood.

Gary was a journeyman power lineman for almost 40 years. He was a member of IBEW Local No. 876. He was also well known as "The Gunsmith," owning and operating his own gun repair business for over 35 years.

He loved to scuba dive and passed that legacy to his children by helping each of them become certified divers. Gary enjoyed his yearly cruises to the Caribbean with Diane. Once onboard the big ship, he'd indulge in his annual pina colada and sneak as many ice cream cones as he could. He enjoyed fishing for bluegills in his pond, but enjoyed even more just sitting on the dock feeding the fish while having a good cigar.

Gary worked hard, fought for what he believed in and loved deeply. He was a wonderful teacher -- not only to his family, but to many apprentice linemen over the years.

Gary is survived by his loving wife, Diane, of Stanwood; three children, Adam (Deborah) Wahl, of Big Rapids, Jennifer (Finley "Wayne") Hughes, of Stanwood, and Rebecca "Becky" (Andrew) Rees, of Stanwood; nine grandchildren, Xander, Jordan, Isabelle, Jeremiah and Aaron Wahl; Cody and Cherokee Hughes, and Daniel and Elizabeth Rees; three siblings, William (Kathy) Wahl, of Muskegon, Sharon (Richard) Harvey, of Lake Odessa, and Larry; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Roger (Linda) Hopkins, of Cadillac, Norm (Kathy) Hopkins, of Big Rapids, Harold Hopkins Jr., of Dorado, Puerto Rico, and Phyllis (Paul) Lipar, of Remus; as well as many nieces, nephews and close friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Norma; an infant sister, Karen; and two infant grandchildren, Robert and Emily Hughes.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at The Woods Free Methodist Church in Stanwood, with Reverend Patricia Tefft officiating. Interment will follow at Stanwood Cemetery.

The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids, and at noon Friday until the time of services at The Woods.

Memorial contributions in Gary's name can be made to .

