CANADIAN LAKES -- Gary Michael Fry, devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away June 22, 2020, at his home in Canadian Lakes. He was 72 years old. Per his wishes, cremation will take place with no service to follow at this time.

Gary was born in Detroit, the son of Harry and Lorna Fry.

After graduating from high school, Gary went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He married the love of his life, Donna Marie, and together the two grew their family to include two children and countless wonderful memories.

After working for Ford Motor Company for 33 years, Gary retired and he and Donna Marie moved to Canadian Lakes full time.

Gary's interests included hunting, bowling, riding motorcycles and watching sci-fi movies. Although he had many hobbies and interests, family was always the most important thing in Gary's life.

His knack for telling stories and great sense of humor will be deeply missed by his wife of 52 years, Donna Marie Fry; children, David (Roxsanne) Fry and Cheryl Fry (Michael Puscas); brother, Neal Fry; granddaughter, Ella; and beloved cat and dog, Jaxon and Harley Jeanne.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Harry L. Fry.

Those desiring may direct memorial contributions to the Veterans Affairs at volunteer.va.gov, or to a charity of your choice, in lieu of flowers.

Friends may share a memory with the family online at janowiczfh.com.