WHITE CLOUD -- Gary R. Hartman, 68, of White Cloud, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

He was born May 20, 1952, in Adrian, the son of Ray and Wanda (Prielipp) Hartman. Gary graduated from Blissfield High School in 1970 and then attended Michigan State University. He was employed by Walmart in Big Rapids for 18 years as a cashier.

Gary was a gentle and kind man who truly cared about others. He loved his family, friends, and his Boston Terriers. Gary will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his friends, DJ Heyman and Michael Heyman, both of White Cloud; sister, Janice (Daniel) Maran, of Lansing; nephew, Troy (Kristen) Maran, and their children, Emmett and Leann, all of Lansing; uncle, Marvin Prielipp of Tecumseh; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his dog, Melody, who passed the day before him.

Gary will be laid to rest at Pleasant View Cemetery in Blissfield at a later date.

Cremation and care entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

Share a memory, sign the guestbook, or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.