MECOSTA -- George L. Hewitt, 87, of Mecosta, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Nov. 6, 1932, in Breckenridge, the son of Russell and Elizabeth (Coston) Hewitt, and graduated from Midland High School in 1951. During the Korean Conflict, George served with the U.S. Army.

Following his discharge in 1955, George returned to Michigan. He earned his B.S. Degree in Business Education from Central Michigan University, and then his Master's Degree in Education from the University of Michigan.

For 11 years, George taught at Fenton High School, and in 1968 he moved to Big Rapids to accept a teaching position at Ferris State College. George taught business classes, and more recently computer science classes until retiring in 1988.

As a longtime MHSAA official, George refereed or umpired numerous high school football, basketball, baseball, and softball games. He was an avid bowler, and was a season ticket holder for CMU football for over 30 years. George was also a member of the First United Methodist Church in Big Rapids, and enjoyed singing with the Senior Ambassadors while wintering in Texas.

On Oct. 12, 1957, he married Esther F. Thompson, who survives. Also surviving are their children, Sheila Lee, of Stanwood, Russ (Linda), of Bath, George, Jr. (Janet), of Rockford, and Sandy (John) Doyle, of Big Rapids; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his brother, Chuck (Izzy), of Elyria, Ohio; his sister-in-law, Judy Hewitt; and several nieces and nephews.

George was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Tom.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m., Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Pastor Kaye Ferguson-Patton officiating. Burial will be in the Midland Memorial Gardens in Midland. George's family will greet friends at the funeral home beginning at 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made for the First United Methodist Church, with envelopes available at the funeral home. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.