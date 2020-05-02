ALMA -- Gerald Burgess, 91, of Alma, passed away Wednesday, April 29, at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alma.He was born in Flint, the son of the late Albert and Minnie (Lohnes) Burgess. Gerald married Donna Louis Groves on Nov. 13, 1948, in Angola, Indiana. He worked in real estate most of his life, owning and operating Burgess Reality. He was also Chippewa Township Supervisor for several years.Gerald is survived by his daughter, Diane Crandell, of Texas; son, Brian Burgess, of Virginia; five grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna, in 1987; and his loving companion of many years, Jean Beiske, in 2018.Per Gerald's wishes, cremation has taken place and his ashes will be interred on a later date in Chippewa Lake Cemetery, next to his loving wife.Memorials may be made directly to the American Cancer Society, donate3.cancer.org.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on May 2, 2020.