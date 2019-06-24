BITELY – Gerald Lawrence Edwards, 84, of Bitely, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at his residence.
He was born November 3, 1934, in Detroit, the son of Westley and Helen (Brinkman) Edwards. For many years Jerry worked as a furniture maker at Steelcase in Grand Rapids until moving to Bitely in 1993.
In 1993, he married Sharon Lovett, who survives. Also surviving are two stepsons, Phillip (Joyce) Lovett and Michael (Candi) Lovett both of Bitely; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; A brother Dan (Carol) Silvernail; his sister Dorothy (Mike) Czakowski; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his stepson John Lovett, stepdaughter Tonya Lovett, and brothers Carl, Leo, and Robert.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Amazing Grace Acres Church in Bitely with Pastor Lucky Fulton officiating. Burial will follow at Kent Memorial Gardens in Byron Center. Jerry's family will greet friends and family beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer from June 24 to June 25, 2019