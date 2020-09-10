BARRYTON — Gerald M. Chrzan, 87, of Barryton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, peacefully at his daughters home in Owosso.

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. (noon), Saturday, Sept. 12, at Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon, with a luncheon immediately following at the V.F.W. of Durand, 923 N Saginaw St, Durand, MI 48429.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 501 North Saginaw Street, Durand, 48429.

Gerald Martin Chrzan was born Oct. 15, 1932, in Detroit, a son of Phillip and Louise (Peer) Chrzan. On May 17, 1980, he married Kathleen Zuver. Gerald enjoyed hunting, puzzles, and bird, squirrel and deer watching. In his 20's he rode in a local rodeo for seven years. Prior to his retirement, he was a painter for over 50 years.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Kathleen Chrzan; children, Elaine (Charlie) Knight and Deborah (Robert) Philburn; grandchildren, Jarrod (Raven) Brown, Andria Pakkala, and Alexis (Derek) Kottong; great grandchildren, Aubrey, Laekyn, and Archer; brothers, Kenneth (Alice), and Ron (Norma) Chrzan; sisters, Janet Mose, Gwen (William) Nelson, and Linda (Gary) Vietor; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sons, Timothy and Gary Chrzan; brothers, Richard, Phillip, Don and Delbert Chrzan; and his parents, Phillip and Louise Chrzan.

Memorial contributions in Gerald's name may be made to Elara Caring Hospice. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com