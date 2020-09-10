1/1
Gerald M. Chrzan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BARRYTON — Gerald M. Chrzan, 87, of Barryton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, peacefully at his daughters home in Owosso. 

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. (noon), Saturday, Sept. 12, at Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon, with a luncheon immediately following at the V.F.W. of Durand, 923 N Saginaw St, Durand, MI 48429.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 501 North Saginaw Street, Durand, 48429.

Gerald Martin Chrzan was born Oct. 15, 1932, in Detroit, a son of Phillip and Louise (Peer) Chrzan. On May 17, 1980, he married Kathleen Zuver. Gerald enjoyed hunting, puzzles, and bird, squirrel and deer watching. In his 20's he rode in a local rodeo for seven years. Prior to his retirement, he was a painter for over 50 years.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Kathleen Chrzan; children, Elaine (Charlie) Knight and Deborah (Robert) Philburn; grandchildren, Jarrod (Raven) Brown, Andria Pakkala, and Alexis (Derek) Kottong; great grandchildren, Aubrey, Laekyn, and Archer; brothers, Kenneth (Alice), and Ron (Norma) Chrzan; sisters, Janet Mose, Gwen (William) Nelson, and Linda (Gary) Vietor; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sons, Timothy and Gary Chrzan; brothers, Richard, Phillip, Don and Delbert Chrzan; and his parents, Phillip and Louise Chrzan.

Memorial contributions in Gerald's name may be made to Elara Caring Hospice. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com

 



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes Durand Chapel
501 N. Saginaw St.
Durand, MI 48429
(989) 288-3106
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved