BIG RAPIDS -- Gerald P. "Jerry" Poirier, 80, of Big Rapids, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019.

He was born Aug. 9, 1938, in Detroit, the son of Phillip and Mary (Landry) Poirier. Jerry married Linda Badgely on Aug. 19, 1970, and together they raised their family in Madison Heights. He was employed by General Motors in the shipping and receiving department. After Jerry's retirement in 2005, he and Linda moved to Big Rapids, where they attended Resurrection Life Church. Jerry enjoyed bowling and target shooting.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda Poirier; two children, Alan (Cheryl) Poirier, of Grand Rapids, and Laura Poirier, of Muskegon; five grandchildren, Rebecca and Anthony Poirier, Joshua Philip (Mellissa) Poirier Clark, Shane Gadshian and Markis Davison; four great-grandchildren, Anthony, Skylnn, Asja and Lilly; sister-in-law, Eleanor Poirier, of California; and many nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Johnathon Harper; five siblings, Jane, Julie, Larry, Joseph Melvin and Rita.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be at a later date.

Arrangements and care are entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

