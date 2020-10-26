LAKEVIEW - Gerald Roy Staffen, 84, of Lakeview, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Spectrum Health Kelsey Rehab and Nursing Center in Lakeview.
He was born on Oct. 26, 1935, in Morley, to Raymond and Dora (Beorma) Staffen.
Gerald lived in Hinton Township his whole life, and attended Lakeview Community Schools. He was employed by Knape and Vogt in Grand Rapids in the press set up department for over 41 years, retiring in 1998.
Gerald and June Cole were married on May 25, 1956, in Lakeview.
He was a kind hearted man that loved his family, laughter and being a joker. He could be found pulling pranks with the staff at Kelsey RNC right to the very end. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, being outdoors, working on their farm, antique tractors and tractor shows, especially time spent at the Buckley Old Engine Show. He was a member of the Greasy Fingers Tractor Club in Stanwood.
He will truly be missed by all who knew him.
Gerald is survived by his son, Robert (Dawn) Staffen, of Lakeview; daughter, Cindy (Rod) Wood, of Lakeview; grandchildren, Danielle (Matthew) Doerr, Andy (April) Staffen, Justin (Kate) Newsome, Rodney (Tara) Wood and Casey Schultz; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Carl (Sue) Staffen, of Morley; sister-in-law, Mary Cole, of West Branch; special fur baby and faithful friend, Cassie, a.k.a. Cathy; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of over 52 years, June; parents, Raymond and Dora; and siblings, Albert, Hugo, Nancy and Edna.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Brigham Funeral Chapel in Lakeview. Interment will follow at Hinton Township Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the funeral chapel.
Those wishing to contribute in Gerald's memory are asked to consider the Kelsey Rehab and Nursing Activities Fund.
Condolences to the family may be made by utilizing the guestbook at brighamfuneralchapel.com.