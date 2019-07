BIG RAPIDS -- Geraldine E. Garrison, 90, of Big Rapids, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Trinity Fellowship Church in Big Rapids.

A complete obituary will appear next week. Care and arrangements entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids.