REED CITY — Gilbert Arthur Heilman died unexpectedly Monday Jan. 13, 2020, at Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital. He was 82.

He was born Sept. 10, 1937, in Grand Rapids to Merle Heilman and MaryAnn Fausey. Gil graduated from Okemos High School in 1957. Following high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee. After the Navy, he married the love of his life, Carol Gaye Brown, on April 20, 1963, and they settled in Reed City. They celebrated 56 years of marriage. Gil retired from MDOT in 1989, after 25 years of service.

Upon retirement from MDOT, Gil spent many hours in his woodworking shop building cabinets and other beautiful wood projects for many local schools, homes and businesses. He loved to travel around the U.S. and fulfilled his bucket list by stepping foot in all 50 states.

Locally, you could always find him at the VFW hall cooking chickens, at the Reed City Recycle Center with his friends every Thursday, or cheering on the Ferris State Bulldogs at all of their home hockey games. Gil enjoyed camping with family and spent every summer at Wabasis Lake, fishing, playing cards and sitting around the campfire singing "Put Another Log On The Fire." Gil was an active member of the AmVets Post No. 2965 in Reed City.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his step-mom, Cora Heilman; step-dad, Lee Fausey; and brother, Duwayne Heilman.

Surviving, in addition to his loving wife Carol, are his children, Ken, Jeff and Stephanie (Kurt) Hieshetter; his grandchildren, Nathan and Nicolas Heilman, Dillon and Sierra Hieshetter and Mason Heilman; and brother, Arvin Heilman.

A visitation with the family will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City. Following the visitation, there will be a luncheon at the VFW/AmVets Hall, 129 E. Osceola Ave., Reed City.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the AmVets of Reed City Post No. 2965 or to the Reed City Recycle Center of Osceola County.