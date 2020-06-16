CANADIAN LAKES -- Gilbert (Gil) Crandall Dean, of Canadian Lakes, passed away June 13, 2020, at Spectrum Health Hospital in Big Rapids.

Per his wishes, cremation will take place followed by burial in Fort Custer National Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Gil was born Dec. 21, 1931, in Coldwater, the son of Edwin and Glema (Crandall) Dean.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for two years during the Korean War.

On Aug. 29, 1954, Gil married the love of his life, Alice Harris, and together the two grew their family to include three children and countless wonderful memories.

After 30 years of working for Ford Motor Company, he retired and then met his goal of living retired life longer than he had worked.

A true jokester, Gil was always good for a laugh. He was the rock of his family and willing to go above and beyond for his loved ones and friends.

Gil was the wonderful husband of Alice Dean; loving father of Lynda (William) Shea, Karen Mater and Gregory (Wendy) Dean; caring grandfather to Daniel, Evelyn and Alice Shea, Kelsey, Anna and Laura Mater and Alexandra and Garrett Dean; reliable brother to Richard and Donald Dean; and a great friend to many.

Sadly, he was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James; and son-in-law, Wayne Mater.

Those desiring may direct memorial contributions to the United Church of Big Rapids (120 S. State St., Big Rapids, MI 49307) or to the Shriners Hospital for Children (Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607) in lieu of flowers.

