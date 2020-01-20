Glen Leroy Louck

MORLEY -- Glen Leroy Louck, 58, life-long resident of Morley, sadly passed away in the early evening of Jan. 17, 2020, after a lengthy battle with diabetes and heart disease.

Glen was born on Oct. 9, 1961, to Ruth Mary (Bowers) Louck and Glen Lester Louck.

As a boy, Glen had a paper route, loved fishing, being a Boy Scout and especially participating in the Pinewood Derby. Later on, while working as a cook at a steakhouse, he found he had a knack for cooking. He was famous for his beef stew, wet burritos and holiday stuffing, which were always a hit when family came to visit. During any holiday gathering, Glen would have a feast for the whole family. No matter the occasion, no one ever went home hungry.

As an adult, Glen's entrepreneurial side led him to start his own snowplowing and concrete company. In addition, he dedicated all the time he could as a volunteer firefighter with the Morley Fire Department from 1983 to 2016. Glen also was known the past several years for selling Christmas trees and handmade wreaths and making beautiful, custom picnic tables.

Glen was always a dependable guy and was always there, no matter the circumstances. In 1999, his father passed away, leaving his mother, Ruth, battling her own health issues. Glen stepped in to take care of her, being there whenever she needed, visiting her daily.

Glen was a resourceful, hardworking man, who was easy to get along with and always had a story to tell. You could regularly find him in town, at a local shop, drinking coffee and chatting it up. Glen will be greatly missed!

Glen is survived by his high-school sweetheart, (Tammy) Tamala (Sharp) Louck , whom he married on Aug. 13, 1983. Also surviving are their two sons, Glen (Amber) Louck and Joseph (Jennifer) Louck; former daughter-in-law, Megan McNeilly; six grandchildren; mother, Ruth (Bowers) Louck; mother-in-law, Sue Sharp; two sisters, Linda (Richard) Hodges and Shirley (Tom) Gustin; and sister-in-law, Jodi (Chris) Herbert.

Glen was preceded in death by his father, Glen Lester Louck; and father-in-law, Glenn Vernon Sharp; as well as his grandparents, Ronald and Gertrude Louck and Edith Bowers; and many aunts and uncles.

Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, at Christ Harvest Ministry in Big Rapids. The family will greet friends at the church from noon until the time of services at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to help the family with current and upcoming expenses.