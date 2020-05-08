PARIS -- Glendon Louis Stieg was just two weeks shy of his 102nd birthday when May 4, 2020, surrounded by family in his Paris home, he passed into new life.Glendon was born to William and Rose Mary (Priest) at their farm east of Reed City on May 20, 1918.His mother died suddenly when Glendon was 7 years old. Glendon had nine siblings.He was preceded in death by sisters, Gertrude (Squires), Ethel (Wile), Idell (Cardinal), Oneita Stieg and Francis (Mund); brothers, Howard and Reo; and half-siblings, Dorothy and Roland Shawve.Glendon attended country schools in the Reed City area through the eighth grade, when he left to devote more of himself to the family farm.He had come from generations of people who survived by working the land and raising livestock, and despite also doing manual labor for wages throughout his life, Glendon continued to farm and garden well into his 90s.In 1939, Glendon met Marcella Kersey at a square dance, and they were married in 1940. Together, they raised six children on farms in the Reed City area.During much of that time, Glendon worked as a bus driver and later as a custodian for Reed City Schools.The family lost Marcella to cancer in 1975.Glendon is survived by their daughters, Delores (Terry) Holmes and Dianne (John) Wirth; and sons, James (Sharon) and Louis (Rose). Their sons, Dick (Linda) and Garry (Sherry) preceded Glendon in passing.To date, Glendon and Marcella's union has resulted in 20 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren, as well as six great-great-grandchildren who survive him. Two grandchildren preceded him in passing.While working for Reed City Schools in 1978, Glendon met and married Florence Turner, who was also employed there. She and Glendon were married for two years before she passed suddenly due to a stroke. Florence had six children.Glendon retired in 1984. After retirement, he spent his summers at Merrill-Gorrel Lakes, and his camper became a hub for summertime gatherings and shared meals. Family and friends enjoyed time together around campfires, throwing horseshoes, playing softball or euchre and swimming or fishing in the lakes.Glendon courted Jeanette Addington in 1984, and she became his loyal partner and friend for 30 years until his passing.Jeanette and Glendon had a daughter, Susan Stieg, and her children, Violet, Timothy and Maylee, adored their "papa." Their daily affection and Jeanette's steady support were essential to Glendon's exceptionally long life. Glendon cared for Jeanette's adult son and for his two children, as if they were his own.Glendon was never a wealthy man, yet he was immensely generous. Like the seasons, he was steady but didn't rush. He listened in a way few people do. He was comfortable in silence.In his youth, Glendon was regarded as a "wild one." Perhaps that was the spark which kept him ticking.With his sharp wit and keen memory, he could tell one heck of a story. He talked from personal experience about working the fields with horses (Dick and Ike), going to town in the wagon, or partying in ldlewild during its glory days.Glendon was a man who exemplified what it means to work hard. It's unfathomable, in his nearly 102 years, how many rocks or bales his hands moved on his dad's farm, on his sons' farms or on his own, how many fences he repaired, how many fields he tilled or harvested, the footage of floors he stripped or waxed, the miles he drove on tractors, buses, mowers or pickup trucks.Not only did Glendon work hard, but he played hard; there's no measure of how many jokes he told or how many laughs he shared, how many hours he enjoyed with his family, nor how many people his persistence and love sustained.A "wild one," a master storyteller, a family man, a hard worker, a man who loved life and embraced it wholeheartedly. One man, one century. Now he rests.



