1/1
Glenn "Gene" Blackmer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

REMUS -- Glenn "Gene" Blackmer, 92, of Remus, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center Gratiot.

Gene was born June 26, 1928, in Blanchard, the son of Glenn and Ida May (Winnie) Blackmer. He married Shirley Schafer on Aug. 16, 1952, at St. Joseph, The Worker Catholic Church in Beal City.

Gene worked as a branch manager for local banks for 40 years. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Remus and also a member of the Lions Club. Gene enjoyed gardening, his dogs, playing cards and golfing. Traveling with neighborhood friends and spending time with his family was his greatest joy.

Gene is survived by his wife, Shirley Blackmer, of Remus; their six children, Rebecca "Becky" Kurtz, of Remus, Dave (Wendy) Blackmer, of Elwell, Mark (Paula) Blackmer, of Mecosta, Jeff (Mary Jane) Blackmer, of Clare, Kent Blackmer, of Remus, Lynn (Doug) Aiken, of Howard City; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Marguerite, Edith and Phoebe.

There will be no services at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to your local Humane Society.

You may view Gene's obituary online and send a condolence to the family at clarkfuneralchapel.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
114 S. Bradley
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 775-9943
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved