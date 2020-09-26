REMUS -- Glenn "Gene" Blackmer, 92, of Remus, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center Gratiot.

Gene was born June 26, 1928, in Blanchard, the son of Glenn and Ida May (Winnie) Blackmer. He married Shirley Schafer on Aug. 16, 1952, at St. Joseph, The Worker Catholic Church in Beal City.

Gene worked as a branch manager for local banks for 40 years. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Remus and also a member of the Lions Club. Gene enjoyed gardening, his dogs, playing cards and golfing. Traveling with neighborhood friends and spending time with his family was his greatest joy.

Gene is survived by his wife, Shirley Blackmer, of Remus; their six children, Rebecca "Becky" Kurtz, of Remus, Dave (Wendy) Blackmer, of Elwell, Mark (Paula) Blackmer, of Mecosta, Jeff (Mary Jane) Blackmer, of Clare, Kent Blackmer, of Remus, Lynn (Doug) Aiken, of Howard City; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Marguerite, Edith and Phoebe.

There will be no services at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to your local Humane Society.

You may view Gene's obituary online and send a condolence to the family at clarkfuneralchapel.com.