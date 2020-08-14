BIG RAPIDS -- Glenna L. Moran, 63, of Big Rapids, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Ladner Cemetery in Rogers Heights.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family encourages everyone to sign the online guestbook, share a memory, and view the complete obituary at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com, where you can also view the recorded service which will be posted Sunday, Aug. 16.

The family is being cared for by Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Homes of Mecosta County.