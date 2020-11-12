1/1
Gordon G. Pohl
PARIS — Gordon G. Pohl, retired and longtime resident of Paris, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the age of 84.

He was born in Detroit, the son of Walter Harold and Helen (née Kulczycki) Pohl, and was one of 7 children.

One of Gordon's favorite childhood memories was of his beloved Grandma Ida Pohl baking pies and listening to her play piano. He grew up in Sterling Heights, and was an avid boater. His family has fond memories of skiing and boating outings with Gordon at the helm. He was also an outdoorsman and loved fishing, hunting, camping, golfing and gardening. Gordon remained his own man, independent and ever making plans right up to his time of passing.

Gordon is survived by his three children, Jeffrey Pohl, Lynnette Pohl and Steven Pohl; his brother, Leonard Pohl; sister, Phyllis (Pohl) Cece; and three grandchildren, Heidi, Bergen and Harper Pohl.

A private family gathering is planned for remembrance. Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
or

