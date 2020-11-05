1/1
Grace Louella VanWestrienen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BIG RAPIDS -- Grace Louella VanWestrienen, 86, of Rodney, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at her daughter's residence under Hospice care.

She was born April 3, 1934, in Big Rapids, the daughter of William and Susanna (Lightfoot) Schort, and lived in the area most of her life.

For many years, Grace worked as a nurse technician at Greenridge Nursing Home, and then later as a home healthcare provider.

Grace was an avid reader, and loved her flower gardens. She also enjoyed Tae Kwon Do, playing the banjo and in her later years, she liked riding motorcycles. A loving mother, Grace especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

On Feb. 11, 1956, Grace married Jack VanWestrienen who preceded her in death in 2011.

She is survived by three daughters, Jane (Charles) Gross, of Big Rapids, Susan (Keith) Marrs, of Morley, and Grace (Randy) Fisher, of Big Rapids; four sons, Jack (Terry) VanWestrienen Jr., of Big Rapids, Stuart VanWestrienen, of Evart, Garrett VanWestrienen, of Grand Rapids, and Kenneth (Linda) West, of Mississippi; her step-daughter, Stacey Lane, of Big Rapids; 20 grandchildren; her brother, John Schort; and many great- and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Grace was also preceded in death by an infant son, Clifford; daughters, Estella Adams and Lilly Maurer; sister, Bernice Sheneman; and brother, Charles Schort.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Pastor Ted Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Martiny Township Cemetery in Rodney. Grace's family will greet friends at the funeral home beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday until time of services.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Hospice of Michigan. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MOHNKE FUNERAL HOME
128 SO WARREN
Big Rapids, MI 49307-1844
(231) 796-8628
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved