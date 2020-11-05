BIG RAPIDS -- Grace Louella VanWestrienen, 86, of Rodney, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at her daughter's residence under Hospice care.

She was born April 3, 1934, in Big Rapids, the daughter of William and Susanna (Lightfoot) Schort, and lived in the area most of her life.

For many years, Grace worked as a nurse technician at Greenridge Nursing Home, and then later as a home healthcare provider.

Grace was an avid reader, and loved her flower gardens. She also enjoyed Tae Kwon Do, playing the banjo and in her later years, she liked riding motorcycles. A loving mother, Grace especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

On Feb. 11, 1956, Grace married Jack VanWestrienen who preceded her in death in 2011.

She is survived by three daughters, Jane (Charles) Gross, of Big Rapids, Susan (Keith) Marrs, of Morley, and Grace (Randy) Fisher, of Big Rapids; four sons, Jack (Terry) VanWestrienen Jr., of Big Rapids, Stuart VanWestrienen, of Evart, Garrett VanWestrienen, of Grand Rapids, and Kenneth (Linda) West, of Mississippi; her step-daughter, Stacey Lane, of Big Rapids; 20 grandchildren; her brother, John Schort; and many great- and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Grace was also preceded in death by an infant son, Clifford; daughters, Estella Adams and Lilly Maurer; sister, Bernice Sheneman; and brother, Charles Schort.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Pastor Ted Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Martiny Township Cemetery in Rodney. Grace's family will greet friends at the funeral home beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday until time of services.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Hospice of Michigan. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.