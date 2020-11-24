CHIPPEWA LAKE -- Gregory K. Cole passed away peacefully in his Chippewa Lakes home on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. He was born on Nov. 11, 1956, in Charlotte, Michigan, to parents, Gerald and Dorothy (Buxton) Cole.

Gregory enjoyed hunting, fishing, and caring for horses. He loved spending countless hours with his children and grandchildren.

Gregory is survived by his loving wife, Cullyne; and their three children, Adrienne Cole, Daryl Cole, and Cortney (Keith) Roberts; sister, Cheryl (Rich) Gregorio; brothers, Kevin (Doneen) Cole, and Steve (Gail) Cole; and three grandchildren, Gregory, Corey, and Zachary Roberts.

Gregory was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Cole; and his sister, Tracy Cole.

A memorial service will be held in spring of 2021.

Care entrusted to Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home.

