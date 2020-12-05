1/1
Gregory Leigh Brockdorf
August 10, 1946 -- November 28, 2020

GRANGER - Gregory L. Brockdorf, 74, died unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer.

Born in Battle Creek, on Aug. 10, 1946, to the late Beverly Jane (Ruthig) and Carl Rupert Brockdorf, Greg and his family would later relocate to a farm in the middle of the state, where he would attend Lakeview High School.

Upon graduation in 1964, he moved to Long Island, NY, to further his education at the United States Merchant Marine Academy at King's Point. After completing his studies in 1968, Greg traveled the world, sailing as a deck officer on various tankers for Gulf Oil Company, eventually rising to the position of chief mate. He loved the sea, and he also loved the land.

In 1975, he began a second career farming potatoes in Mecosta County, with his brother, Michael, who preceded him in death. In 1976, Greg married Pamela Johnson, who would become his partner in many adventures. Greg loved boating, and he loved planning trips and voyages, his most recent being the Great Loop.

Anyone who knew Greg will tell you he was a storyteller. He had a tale from every season of his life--from chores with his brothers, to shipping out, to bragging about his grandkids. He also enjoyed reading nonfiction, studying history, and spending time with his family and friends.

Greg was a believer in Christ and lifelong Lutheran, serving for years as an elder at Chapel of the Lakes, Mecosta, and more recently as a member at Trinity in Elkhart, IN.

Left to cherish Greg's memory are three children, Jon (Karen) Bale, of Portage, Soren (Carmen) Brockdorf, of High Springs, FL, and Sara (Sean) Kassen, of Granger, IN; two brothers, Timothy Brockdorf, of Franklin, TN, and Jeffery (Kathy) Brockdorf, of Iola, WI; two sisters-in-law, Maureen (Michael) Milzarski, of Canadian Lakes, and Kathy (Keith) Custer, of Blanchard; brother-in-law, Rick (Bridget) Johnson, of Canadian Lakes; many beloved nieces and nephews; and eight grandchildren, Alison, Courtney, Brianna, Alexandra, Nicholson, Anthony, Lydia, and Neve.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elkhart, IN, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will take place at Hinton Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran School, Elkhart, IN, or Chapel of the Lakes Lutheran Church, Mecosta, MI.

To send condolences to the family, visit www.McGannHay.com.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Dec. 5, 2020.
