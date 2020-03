BIG RAPIDS -- Guy Lawrence "Larry" Hite, Jr., of Leroy, passed away Wednesday, March 4, at Altercare in Big Rapids.

A graveside memorial service with military honors is being planned for a later date.

If you wish to give a memorial in Larry's name please consider a veteran's organization.

